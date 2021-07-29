A COASTAL town’s educational museum has officially reached a milestone number of visitors after a family popped in to learn about the history of the area.

Brightlingsea Museum, in Dove House, Station Road, was visited by Maud Scase, from Clacton, who turned out to be the site’s 1000th visitor.

The elderly resident was accompanied by her granddaughter, Emma Sealey, and her husband Dean, and great-grandchildren, Maisy and Jake.

The family had been embarking on the Octopus Ahoy! trail when they decided to stop off at the museum and learn more about Brightlingsea’s heritage.

Upon entering, however, Mrs Scase was surprised to be announced as the facility’s 1000th visitor, for which she was presented with a museum bag of goodies.

Dean said: “What a lovely surprise when we turned up for our very first visit to the museum.

“It’s a nice museum with lovely people full of knowledge - what a welcome.”

The town’s museum opened in May this year and now boasts more information than ever about shipbuilding and Brightlingsea in the two world wars.

Its vast catalogue of educational materials and interactive features have seen people of all ages flock to the museum from all over the East of England.

Margaret Stone, museum curator, said: “Visitors are coming from all over Essex and Suffolk and much further afield.

“It is also extremely popular with local residents, and children are making regular visits.

“There is lots to do for all ages, the war desk telephone and typewriter is a great favourite with younger visitors.”

To find out more about Brightlingsea Museum and its opening times visit facebook.com/brightlingseamuseum.