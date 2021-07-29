Coastal parts of Essex are warned to expect disruption tomorrow when Storm Evert brings "unseasonably" strong winds.
The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for the majority of coastal areas such as Southend, the Dengie, Mersea Island, Clacton and Harwich.
Colchester is also covered by the warning.
The warning is in place between 6am and 6pm tomorrow (Friday, July 30).
#StormEvert has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK later today and into Friday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/O75aWu2iLd— Met Office (@metoffice) July 29, 2021
The Met Office is warning residents in those areas to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport
- Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges
- Some short term loss of power and other services
- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- There may also be some fallen trees and damage to temporary outdoor structures is possible
The latest forecast suggests winds will pick up speed through the day, with gusts of up to 40mph expected around 3pm.
Heavy showers are also forecast throughout the day, along with periods of sunshine and cloud.
Places such as Colchester could also see thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.
