AN inspiring mum who is bravely fighting cancer is preparing to embark on a fundraising walk to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Jade Shannon, 37, is currently battling bladder and renal cancer, as well as chronic kidney disease, and is being cared for by Colchester Hospital.

She was first diagnosed with her conditions in 2009, when she was living in London, and has been enduring regular treatment ever since.

As a result of her cancer, Jade has daily issues when it comes to going to the toilet, often feels fatigued, and suffers with regular sickness.

She also has to deal with osteomalacia, which is the softening of her bones, and rickets due to her kidney failure.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was a wreck and I didn’t know what was going on, how I would cope and what to do next,” said the mother-of-two.

“But with the help of all the amazing doctors, nurses and surgeons along the way I feel positive now.

“With the help of my family, I feel alive again and will keep fighting.”

Despite her own struggles, for the last three years determined Jade has been holding regularly fundraising events for Cancer Research UK.

Through everything from raffles and garden sales to sponsored walks, the serial charity benefactor has generated more than £2,000 for the organisation.

Given the care she has received since fighting her conditions, not least from staff at Colchester Hospital, Jade says it’s the least she can do.

“I am fighting the big C harder than you could imagine, but my nurses and urologists have been wonderful,” added Jade.

“So, I do this to give back to them for everything they are doing for me and have done for me because these people work hard every day.”

“They are not given enough praise for the amazing job they do, yet we all know someone who is fighting cancer or has lost the fight to cancer.

“But cancer, we are coming for you, and we will keep the fight alive.”

Jade, of Jaywick, will tackle an 11-mile sponsored walk from Jaywick to Walton in aid of the cancer charity she has long supported.

During the walk, which will take about three hours and 45 minutes, Jade will be joined by a team of fundraising family members, including her nieces, Ashleigh, 13, and Scarlett, 8, partner Nathan, and brother, Lee.

She said: “This year we know we will not raise as much money due to coronavirus standing in the way, but we are still going ahead with the charity walk.

“Cancer Research UK is a charity close to my heart and has been for the past few years. So, I would like everyone to help me in giving back to this amazing charity.

“I know everyone is trying to get back on their feet after the dreaded coronavirus but please give what you can, because every little helps and every penny is greatly appreciated.”

To donate, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jades-3rd-fundraiser.