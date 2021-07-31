Our coastline is home to lots of wildlife - inlcuding dozens of seals.

Britain is home to around 36% of the world’s seal population of grey seals and you may spot one around the Essex coastline.

Common seals, which are the smaller of our two UK seal species, can also be spotted in eastern areas.

The grey seal can be distinguished from the common seal by its larger size and longer head with a sloping 'roman nose' profile. Common seals have V-shaped nostrils.

Seals spend most of their time out at sea feeding on fish.

They return to land to rest and can often be seen ‘hauled out’, lying on British beaches.

Common seals also eat squid, whelks, crabs and mussels.

The seals can be seen all year round along our coastline and there are special seal watching trips which run from a number of locations.

Here is where you may encounter a seal in Essex:

Hamford Water, between Harwich and Walton

Roy Moore took this from a boat on water between Harwich and Walton

What started a as a small colony of seals in the 1970s and 80s, has steadily grown to a healthy 400.

Hamford waters are the perfect habitat for the seals because the area has a series of tidal creeks and these offer shelter and protection for the seals from water storms.

Trips to see the seals set off from the Ha’penny Pier in Harwich taking visitors to the backwaters at Hamford Water Nature Reserve where the grey seals are resting on the mudbanks.

North Essex beaches

Photographer Lynn Sampson took this picture in Harwich

The seals also sometimes find their way towards beaches in Walton, Harwich and Dovercourt.

Photographer Lynn Sampson, who often wanders into Harwich after work, was surprised to see the seal chilling so up close and personal when she spotted one in March.

She said: “The seal was really friendly and seemed completely unfazed by passers-by."

Some seals have also been spotted on the mudflats in Mersea.

River Colne

Seals and seal pups have been known to enjoy a swim up the river Colne.

They have in the past been seen on the mudflats when the tide goes out.

Earlier this year one even made it as far up the river to Colchester.

Lisa Maria Kirwan, 32, was on a stroll with her daughter Molly, six, and son Paddy, three, when they spotted the seal close to the Hythe.

The seal, which was miles from the sea, then proceeded to follow the family up the river to their home near East Hill.

Wallasea Island

The nature reserve is also a stop off point for seals.

Visitors can enjoy a two hour trip around the creeks and inlets of the Rivers Crouch and Roach looking for the seals.

It sets off from Wallasea or Burnham.

Southend

The seal, at the end of the Pier slipway, was caught on camera by the Southend Pier and Railway team

Seals have also been spotted around the Southend coastline.

Earlier this year a seal pup was spotted at the end of the Pier slipway and was caught on camera by the Southend Pier and Railway team.

The mammal needed a once over from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, before he swum off to pastures new.