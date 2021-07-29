A POPULAR bistro has scooped a clutch of prestigious accolades in recognition of its superb dining and luxurious accommodation.

The Bell Inn, in Thorpe-le-Soken, has been awarded two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence, and is now officially considered an AA four-star establishment.

The facility, which serves up breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and evening meals, has also just been named as Trip Advisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best winner.

The venue’s wins come after starring in and winning Channel 4’s Four In A Bed, which pits a quartet of bed and breakfast owners against each other.

Nestled within the heart of the picturesque countryside, the Bell Inn was renovated by new owners Glen and Sally Harms, who reopened in November 2019.

Their victories, therefore, are even sweeter given the myriad of pandemic-enforced closures they have endured since the bistro welcomed back customers.

Speaking after receiving the prestigious prizes, Mr Harms said: “To receive these awards from the AA and TripAdvisor is moving to another level.

“We feel immensely proud of what the team has achieved during this year, and I would like to thank them all for their tremendous hard work and dedication.

“I would also like to thank our regular customers for their fantastic support during what has been an incredibly challenging period for the hospitality sector.”

In order to be awarded the two AA Rosettes, the Bell Inn had to demonstrate great precision in cooking and the use of quality ingredients.

Head chef, Aron Reynolds added: “It is such a great achievement getting these awards and I am so please for everyone that their efforts have paid off.

“The kitchen team are doing a great job and we look forward to developing new dishes, using local produce and seasonal ingredients, wherever possible.”

The upholstery also had to boast professional, helpful and courteous staff to be awarded the AA four-star rating.

The Travellers' Choice accolade on the other hand was presented to the Bell Inn dur to excellent reviews and being ranked in the top 10 percent of properties worldwide.

The Bell Inn’s general manager, Robbie Nicoll, added: “I am delighted the team’s hard work has been recognised in this way with these prestigious awards.

“We are committed to delivering an extremely high standard of service and superb quality of food.

“We are looking forward to maintaining and exceeding these standards going forward.”