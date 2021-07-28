CARTOON characters and children's television presenters are set to bring the fun to Tendring caravan parks throughout the summer holidays.
Channel 5’s Milkshake! has been one of the go-to morning programming blocks since launching in 1997, more recently boasting shows like PAW Patrol and Daisy & Ollie.
The colourful personas are now set to be entertain young holidaymakers after Parkdean Resorts agreed a partnership with broadcasting giant, VCN UK.
The collaboration has resulted in Milkshake! Mornings, which will be held at the likes of Naze Marine, in Walton, and Valley Farm, in Clacton.
Led by Parkdean’s troupers, with the Milkshake! presenters on screen the events will include activities for pre-schoolers, with arts and crafts, singalongs and dancing.
They will also feature some of the children’s favourite characters, including Bop Box Boogie, Milkshake! Monkey, Daisy & Ollie, Blues Clues & You and PAW Patrol.
Some of the Milkshake! presenters are also set to make an in-person appearance at Valley Farm during the holidays.
Catherine Lynn, chief customer officer at Parkdean Resorts, said: “ViacomCBS brands are naturally aligned with our own focus on family-friendly fun.
“Wwe’re looking forward to bringing Milkshake! shows and characters to Naze Marine and Valley Farm, to create some amazing memories for our guests.”
The partnership went live at the parks earlier this month but is scheduled to run throughout the school holidays.
Virginia Monaghan, vice president of events and experiences at ViacomCBS, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Parkdean Resorts to bring Milkshake!, to fans across the country.
“This partnership will offer a new way for preschool kids to experience and connect with Milkshake!’s shows and characters.”
Full information visit parkdeanresorts.co.uk/holidays/tots-breaks/.
