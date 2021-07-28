A FORMER hotel owner and passionate classic car enthusiast has been unveiled as a community group’s chairman for the new charity year.
Bob Welton, who moved to Clacton in 1986, will once again sit at the helm of the Rotary Club of Clacton, after being asked to be president.
Having been a member since 1994, the sports fan, who formerly played rugby but now likes a sedate game of bowls, was previously chairman for a year in 2004.
Lover all of things motoring, former Hertfordshire resident Bob boasts a collection of six vintage cars, including four Jaguars and two vintage Riley vehicles.
The huge Formula 1 fan, 83, who also used to race in vintage sports car club events, said: "I was honoured to be asked to be president again.
“I hope to lead the club back into service, after the past 18 months saw us curtail most of its activities.”
A spokesman for the Rotary Club of Clacton said: “Always full of energy Bob leads by example and we at the club are pleased to support him for his time in the chair.”
The Rotary Club of Clacton has now restarted its weekly lunch meetings which occur at the Clacton Golf Club every Thursday from 12.30pm.
To find out more information visit clactonrotary.org.
