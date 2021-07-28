THE flight times of a special aviation extravaganza which will this year replace the traditional Clacton Airshow have now been revealed.

The Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will grace the skies over Clacton on two days this summer as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The usual summer spectacular has been cancelled for a second consecutive year as a result of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Plane-loving day-trippers and residents will instead be treated to the Clacton 150 Anniversary FlightS, for which they are being encouraged to line the lengthy promenade and beaches.

The anniversary flights will see the RAF’s world famous and ever-popular Red Arrows acrobatically turn and twist through the sky as they wow onlookers.

The impressive anniversary fly-past will also feature Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane planes, which are regularly seen at events commemorating the Second World War.

The Red Arrows will take to the skies between 3.15pm and 3.45pm on August 26 and 12.45pm and 1.15pm on August 27.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be able to be seen along the coast at 2.45pm until 3pm on the Thursday and 1.30pm and 1.45pm the following day.

Alex Porter, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism for Tendring Council, which runs Clacton Airshow, said the event will be a great boost to the town.

“This is an important year for Clacton, as the town marks 150 years since it was founded,” he added.

“And what better way to celebrate it than with two days of displays from the iconic Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

“The Clacton 150 Anniversary Flights will be a really feel-good event that residents of the town will be able to enjoy.

“We know it will also attract visitors to the town and hopefully give a financial boost to business owners and the whole tourism and hospitality sector.

“People can also take the opportunity to enjoy everything else Clacton has to offer this summer, such as the Octopus Ahoy sculpture trail, the Clacton 150 heritage trail.”