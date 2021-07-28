A CAR was found on its roof after landing in a resident’s front garden following a devastating crash.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were called to St John’s Road, in Clacton, at about 9.45pm on Monday.

After arriving at the scene, believed to be not far from the One Stop convenience store, a vehicle was found to be on its roof.

It was soon established no-one was trapped within the vehicle, so the fire crews which attended were not required to take any action.

One person, however, did have to be transported to hospital by paramedics for additional treatment following the smash.

Location - St John's Road, Clacton

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called with reports of a collision in St John’s Road, Clacton.

“We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer and one person was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care.”

Ethan Stringer, 18, was walking down St John’s Road with a friend when he witnessed the shocking incident.

He said: “I was walking along and then the car flipped straight in a house.

“It was a good couple of metres away but I felt shocked and felt like I was on the edge of life.”

Another eyewitness travelled past the scene on his moped moments after the crash.

Speaking anonymously he said: “I saw a car flipped on its roof and it had gone through a front garden, so they closed the road.

“I then went to let everyone know who was coming the opposite way to me that there had been an incident, so no-one else would get hurt or stuck.

“I did not stay too long as I did not want to see anything bad, just in case the worst happened, but I am unaware if there were any deaths.

“For the homeowners it must have been hard to see their front garden get smashed up and a car upside down on their drive.

“It was quite a shock to the eye and I have not ever seen anything as bad as that, so it was not very nice to look at.”