FAST-THINKING firefighters extinguished a car fire after it went up in flames.
Crews from the Essex Fire Service were called to Clacton, at 11pm on Monday.
After arriving at the scene, in London Road, they were confronted with a vehicle which was alight.
Within just 20 minutes, however, the brave crews had managed to put the car fire out.
