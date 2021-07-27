FIREFIGHTERS are currently tackling a fire in a small village after a farm building went up in flames. 

Crews from Colchester, Clacton, Manningtree, Brightlingsea, Frinton, Weeley, and Halstead were called to Little Clacton Road, Great Holland, at 11.45am.

Upon arrival they reported finding a barn, which measured 30m x 40m, was completely on fire.

The incident is ongoing and more details will be added shortly.

 