KAYAKERS in distress had to be rescued by a team of life-saving volunteers after getting into difficulty while out at sea.
RNLI Clacton launched its new D-class inshore lifeboat, named Damar’s Pride, at roughly 2pm on Friday, in overcast and moderate sea conditions.
The crew had received reports of two stranded kayakers in an area of water approximately one mile from the Jaywick coastline.
After locating the two casualties and conducting a brief welfare check, the pair were escorted back to the shoreline to by the volunteer team.
A spokesman for RNLI Clacton added: “Our crew offered some basic advice to the kayakers, who thanked the crew and continued with their day.
“The lifeboat crew then stood down returning to the lifeboat station where the lifeboat was cleaned, re-fuelled and checked before going back into service by 3.15pm.”
