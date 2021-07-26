A CRASH involving a car and a truck resulted in a busy road being shut down during rush hour traffic.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision on the A133 near Great Bentley shortly after 3.15pm today.

Upon arrival officers established a car and a truck had been involved in a crash and the truck had came to a stop in a ditch.

The road was subsequently closed in both directions while the vehicles were recovered.

As a result, heavy traffic quickly built up to the A120 and towards Clacton with drivers facing long delays.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or call 101 and quote incident 727 of 26 July.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."