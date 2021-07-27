AN air ambulance had to take multiple patients to the emergency unit of a hospital after a sport incident in a seaside town.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to Clacton on July 22 to assist paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

The two teams worked together at the scene of a sport and leisure incident to optimise patient outcome.

When it was safe to do so, the patients were transferred to a hospital's emergency department for ongoing treatment.