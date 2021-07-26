A BUSY road has been closed in both directions by police officers following a reported crash.
Colchester Road between Weeley roundabout and Church Road is shut due to a police incident near Great Bentley.
As a result, traffic is building back to the A120 and towards Clacton and long delays are expected.
It is unknown when the road will be reopened, but police officers and paramedics are currently on the scene.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
