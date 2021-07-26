A DROWNING man had to be taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea.
Paramedics were called to Hutley's Beach, in St Osyth, at 12.50pm on Saturday.
The ambulance service had received reports of a person who was drowning.
The Hazardous Area Response Team was deployed, as well as an ambulance and an ambulance officer.
One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care.
The latest coastal incident comes after a day-tripper rescued a young girl from seawaters not far from Clacton Pier.
Read More: Hero day-tripper saves girl, 12, from drowning off Clacton coast
