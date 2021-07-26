A LANDMARK attraction celebrated its milestone anniversary with a dazzling display which wowed seasiders and day-trippers alike.

Clacton Pier commemorated its 150th birthday on Saturday night with a fireworks extravaganza which coloured the sky with eye-catching strokes of light.

Families, with their heads arched upwards, marvelled at the show from a safe distance on the landmark and stretched out along the upper and lower promenades.

The exploding exhibition of fireworks, which was launched from the end of the historic pier, was the second of eight displays planned to mark the anniversary.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said: “It is a very special birthday for us and Clacton as a town and despite Covid there is plenty on offer for all ages to take part in.

“We will be putting on fireworks ever week of the school summer holiday so no one should miss out as there will be plenty of opportunities to come along.

“The forecast for Saturday was pretty awful with thunder and lightning expected, along with plenty of rain.

“However, it actually stayed dry all day and night and we were able to go ahead with the fireworks as planned.”

Clacton Pier is also celebrating its 150th birthday with three new rides - the Clacton Pier Wheel Experience, the Looping Star Roller Coaster, and the Race-O-Rama.

There will be six more free fireworks displays on July 31, August 7, August 14, August 21, and August 29 as well as a further one in November for Guy Fawkes.