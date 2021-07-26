POLICE officers have launched an investigation after a local business’ vehicle was mindlessly vandalised in broad daylight.

Essex Police received reports an advertising car had been damaged in Valley Road, Clacton, shortly before 2.50pm on Monday July 19.

During the seemingly unprovoked attack the black taxi had its windows smashed in and white paint was also thrown all over it.

So far the force’s officers have not made any arrests in relation to the incident, but their enquiring remain ongoing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call us on 101 and cite incident 727 of July 19.

“They can also submit a report online at essex.police.uk or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The vehicle belonged to David Cole, 45, who lives in Clacton, and has run the Clacton Waste Removal Service for more than four years.

As a result of the damage, Mr Cole has been forced to scrap the taxi and has issued an appeal to the community in an attempt to track down the person responsible.

Speaking previously he said: “I do not understand why this has happened which annoys me most, as I have never had a problem before.

“If anyone has any information which could help it would be very much appreciated.”

To contact Clacton Waste Removal Service by visit facebook.com/clactontown.