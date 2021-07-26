A LIFE-SAVING organisation has welcomed a new boat to its growing fleet following an unveiling ceremony which also saw it given its name.

The Clacton RNLI lifeboat crew fulfilled a long-standing tradition on Saturday when they commemorated the arrival of their new D-class inshore lifeboat.

The nippy orange vessel was officially named Damar’s Pride during a ceremony at Clacton lifeboat station as families and crew members gathered for handover.

Community members and charity fundraisers also attended the celebration, as well as Andrew Snell, whose family donated the new lifeboat to the station.

The Snell family, benefactor of the station's previous D-class ILB, Damarkand IV, have been staunch supporters of the RNLI over the last 50 years.

During the event Mr Snell reminded those in attendance of the importance of lifeboats as he officially handed over the boat to deputy chair of the RNLI Janet Cooper.

He also recounted some of the lines from Eternal Father Strong to Save and reflected on how everyone in the RNLI contributes to help those that are in peril on the seas.

Marion Snell officially named the D-class boat by dousing it in champagne, followed by a service by Father Justin Hutcherson of St James Church.

The boat was then passed onto Clacton lifeboat operations manager, David Wells who thanked the family for their past and continued support of the lifeboat station.

He said: “We are very fortunate to have Marion, Andrew and the Snell family supporting us, with this, their second donation of a lifeboat to the Clacton station.

“We thank you all and it is very much appreciated by us, the crew and everyone involved in trying to make our community as safe as it can be.

“We shall look after and cherish this lifeboat, and in return it shall look after the crew, keeping them safe and together helping us to save lives at sea.”

Following the ceremony guests were treated to a demonstration of Damar’s Pride in action when the crew launched it into the open seas.