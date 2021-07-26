Across the UK thousands of people are searching for a missing loved one.
Using website missingpeople.org.uk, we have put together a list of all the people currently missing from Essex.
There are nine people currently listed by the website as missing from the area.
Missing persons cases range from more than 30 years ago to just a few months ago.
If you know the whereabouts of anyone on the list, please call 116 000.
If you are worried about the safety of anyone on the list, call police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.
Miroslav Talarovic
Age at disappearance - 46
Missing from: Thurrock
Date of disappearance - 10-June-2018
Reference Number - 21-000682
Lorraine Freeman
Age at disappearance - 35
Missing from: Purfleet
Date of disappearance - 13-August-1998
Reference Number - 99-001454
John Dick
Age at disappearance - 37
Missing from: Bury St Edmunds, last seen in Harwich, Essex
Date of disappearance - December 2, 2020
Reference Number - 20-005427
Jill Brown
Age at disappearance - 19
Missing from: Dovercourt
Date of disappearance - 03-January-1978
Reference Number - 97-000614
Asmerijdo Hoxha
Age at disappearance - 17
Missing from: Braintree
Date of disappearance - 03-January-2020
Reference Number - 20-000387
Patricia Finnie
Age at disappearance - 63
Missing from: Southend
Date of disappearance - 11-April-2017
Reference Number - 17-002855
Anthony Stammers
Age at disappearance - 27
Missing from: Colchester
Date of disappearance - 27-May-2012
Reference Number - 12-001452
Timothy Salmon
Age at disappearance - 43
Missing from: Clacton
Date of disappearance - 01-May-2007
Reference Number - 07-020431
Sandra Grant
Age at disappearance - 48
Missing from: Clacton
Date of disappearance - 14-November-2003
Reference Number - 03-001671
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.