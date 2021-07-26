AN adorable but sharp-toothed seal had to be rescued by experts after becoming trapped within a cluster of rocks near a beach.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team was called to Frinton seafront on Friday alongside the Walton Coastguard Rescue Team.
The two organisations had received reports from a concerned seasider of a helpless seal stuck between rocks in front of Frinton Golf Club.
Upon arrival the two crews found a healthy six-month-old grey seal which had not appeared to have sustained any injuries.
Neil Marples, 61, of Frinton, previously worked for the coastguard but now is part of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team after completing refresher training.
He said: “It was stuck down between two rocks, so we had to manoeuvre it onto tarpaulin and lift it out while minding his sharp teeth.
“It had no injuries so after checking it over we put him back into the sea. Both teams works really well together.”
