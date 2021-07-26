IT has been just over two weeks now since football unfortunately failed to come home, despite the heroic efforts of our fearless Three Lions during Euro 2020.

Although it was a nerve wracking affair, elderly residents at The Corner House, in Clacton, celebrated England’s first final since 1966 until the very last kick.

Ahead of the big game the Wash Lane care home was transformed and decorated with patriotic flags designed and created by the footie fans themselves.

Special celebratory cakes were also baked for the crunch match, for which both the home’s staff and residents gathered around the television to cheer on the team.

Despite England’s unfortunate penalties loss to Italy, the home soaked up the spirit-lifting atmosphere, which even saw residents do a Mexican wave.

The Corner House’s activity co-ordinator Kim said: “Regardless of the result the England team gave us a well needed up-lift.

“After what’s happened over the past year and the sadness most care homes have felt it’s been wonderful to finally be able to celebrate all together.

“For that all of us here are for ever grateful thank you boys you done is all proud.”

The home’s residents were equally as upbeat following the final whistle, with one saying: “No shame at all, heads should be held high, they are our boys and they did a good job.

Another added: “I don’t normally watch but the atmosphere here has been wonderful and it’s been nice to do something up lifting.”