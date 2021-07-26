THERE is massive disruption on the rails this morning after a tree fell on to the overhead power lines.
Due to the fallen tree touching the overhead electrical wires, services are unable to run through Harlow Town.
Services between Liverpool Street, Stansted Airport and Cambridge have been suspended.
Services between Stratford and Bishops Stortford have also been suspended this morning.
Network Rail engineers are working to remove the tree and will need to check the wires for damage.
Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on London Overground services between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt, London Underground services between Liverpool Street and Kings Cross and on Great Northern services between Kings Cross and Cambridge.
Thunderstorms caused flooding and disruption across parts of Essex on Sunday.
You can find more information on the services affected here.
