A WOMAN has admitted defrauding a children’s charity out of cash by spending the money on online gambling.

Ruksana Khan, 65, abused her position with a former Clacton-based charity, Kidz Come 1st, by siphoning off funds into her own bank account, a court heard.

At a previous hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, prosecutors said there were 378 payments into Khan’s personal bank account totalling more than £50,000.

Magistrates were told there were cash withdrawals of more than £15,000, with the prosecution alleging charity trustee James Donovan, 55, acting as the sole signatory to the transactions.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, Khan admitted three counts of fraud.

Donovan denied a single count of fraud and is expected to deny any knowledge of the illicit transactions.

Khan admitted charges of defrauding the charity between 2011 and 2016.

The court heard she spent the cash on online gambling, procured transfers from the charity’s account to her own bank account and kept donations for herself.

The case was adjourned to allow counsel representing Khan to prepare a basis of plea.

The court heard she will dispute the amount of money the prosecution allege was defrauded from the charity.

Sasha Bailey, prosecuting, said: “Once the basis of plea has been received in relation to Miss Khan, I know there will be a review of this matter concerning Mr Donovan.”

Paul Hodgkinson, representing Donovan, said his client would deny knowledge of Khan’s conduct and any dishonesty on his part.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC adjourned the case until a hearing listed for November 1 and released Khan and Donovan, both of Westfield Road, Blackpool, on unconditional bail.

Addressing the two defendants, she said: “Miss Khan, Mr Donovan, thank you for attending today, the court is grateful.

“If you haven’t understood any of it, it’s mostly admin and your solicitors will explain it all to you, but at least we’ve got timetables set down.”