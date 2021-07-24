EXPERTS at Essex Weather Centre have given their assessment over the threat of severe weather on Sunday, warning there is a risk of flash flooding, frequent lightning and "short-lived tornadoes". 

Essex Weather Centre says Essex, Suffolk and Kent are "prime risk areas". 

In a statement on Twitter, Essex Weather Centre says: "Severe weather possible during Sunday. Flash flooding (main risk), frequent lightning and short-lived tornadoes. Suffolk, Kent and Essex prime risk areas."

 

It comes as the Met Office issued a severe weather warning for south Essex from Sunday morning at 5am to midnight on Sunday, warning of thunderstorms which could lead to flooding.

The Met Office says: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and transport disruption in places on Sunday."

Met Office: What to expect

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

