EXPERTS at Essex Weather Centre have given their assessment over the threat of severe weather on Sunday, warning there is a risk of flash flooding, frequent lightning and "short-lived tornadoes".
Essex Weather Centre says Essex, Suffolk and Kent are "prime risk areas".
In a statement on Twitter, Essex Weather Centre says: "Severe weather possible during Sunday. Flash flooding (main risk), frequent lightning and short-lived tornadoes. Suffolk, Kent and Essex prime risk areas."
It comes as the Met Office issued a severe weather warning for south Essex from Sunday morning at 5am to midnight on Sunday, warning of thunderstorms which could lead to flooding.
The Met Office says: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and transport disruption in places on Sunday."
Met Office: What to expect
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
