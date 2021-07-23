A serving Essex Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct following a road rage incident.
PC Jonathan Miles, who was based in Clacton, was accused of instigating the incident in Colchester in April while off-duty.
He was accused of following another car around a roundabout, acting aggressively towards the driver and their passenger and was abusive towards them.
The allegations would breach the force's Standards of Professional Behaviour.
An Essex Police misconduct hearing was held at Chelmsford Civic Centre.
The panel, chaired by independent chair Mrs Alex Robson found the allegations were proven.
PC Miles was dismissed without notice.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “We expect all officers and staff to maintain the highest possible standards of conduct regardless of whether they are off duty.
“We police with the consent of the public so it’s essential we all behave in a respectful and courteous way, whether as part of our work keeping the public safe or in our day-to-day lives.
“Every day our officers find themselves in challenging situations and it’s vital they keep their cool and do not lose their temper to ensure they are making rational decisions.
“I would expect no different when they’re off duty.
“PC Jonathan Miles’ behaviour fell well below the standards we demand”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.