Heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend may lead to flooding, the Met Office has warned.
A Yellow weather warning is in place, covering the whole of the county and much of south England and Wales, for Saturday and Sunday.
The warning follows a week of scorching weather which temperatures peak at 28°C.
And residents are set for a tropical weekend as, despite the forecast heavy rain and thunderstorm, temperatures are expected to remain above 20°C.
While the Met Office’s weather warning is only in place over the weekend, some parts of Essex are forecast for further thunderstorms on Monday and light rain is expected to continue across the county until Wednesday.
The Met Office has issued the following advice for what to expect over the weekend:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.