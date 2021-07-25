WITH the UK having seen scorching weather this and a heatwave expected in August, a spot of open water or wild swimming could be on the cards.

The water may still be rather cold, but you'll dry off pretty quickly from your swim outdoors.

And we've compiled the best places you could travel across Essex to have a dip in the open water.

Hadleigh Country Park

The reservoir offers a 400 metre swim course with qualified lifeguards ideal for those wanting to try open water swimming for the first time, or those who are expierenced swimmers.

Chalkwell Beach (and most of Southend's waters!)

The Blue Tits group organise regular open water swims off the seafront, some of which include raising money for charity.

Gosfield Lake

The lake is approximately five feet deep meaning you can touch the ground in the majority of places, making it ideal for new swimmers on the block.

It's available to open water swimmers on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Mersea Boating Lake

The lake flung open its doors last year, and has been proving popular for swimmers.

Wetsuits are optional at however, all lake users must wear a tow float for visibility.

Swim Lakeside

Located beside the Intu Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Alexandra Lake presents swimmers with an enclosed venue.

All sessions are monitored by lifeguards.

The lake

The River Chelmer

The river Chelmer at Ulting is a spectacular spot for open water swimming.

If you swim a mile downstream from Hoe Mill Bridge and lock you will pass the Ulting Church, where the water is 2 metres deep

Trifarm, Boreham

The lake, near Chelmsford, specalises in triathlons, with the 800m supervised course

Swimmers can utilize the 1km running track around the lake, as well as bike racking and a transition area.