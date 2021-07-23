SCHOOLCHILDREN showed artistic flair and created a gallery to display their best work.
Every year group at Cann Hall Primary School, in Clacton, spent time studying either Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Edward Tingatinga, William Morris, Henri Matisse, Giuseppe Arcimboldo or Henri Rousseau.
As a celebration of their work, a special gallery has been created around the school, displaying every child’s work - approximately 450 pieces!
Deputy headteacher Wendy Byrne said: “We’re hoping to share this with our parents via a video or socially-distanced viewing, depending on changes in Government guidelines.
“The children spent time studying their artist’s work and style and the stories behind different works of art.
“They built up to their final piece by practising the skills required, drafting and redrafting their work and making improvements based on supportive feedback from peers and teachers.
“They’ve loved this topic and can talk in depth about their artist’s life and work.
“As they should, they feel a real sense of pride as they view their artwork in our gallery.”
