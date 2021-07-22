A YOUNG girl who worringly got into difficulty while playing out at sea had to be taken to hospital.
Paramedics were called to Marine Parade West, in Clacton, at about 9am this morning following reports of a girl struggling in the water.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also attended the scene, alongside three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.
Upon arrival three people were assessed and a girl and a man were transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and care.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.