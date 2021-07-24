WITH 'Freedom Day' having come and gone, people will once again be turning their eye to going on holiday.

It has been a tough year for many and the prospect of a well-earned holiday is exciting.

But, with Government restrictions on where we can fly to in place, where can you actually go on holiday?

The countries currently listed by the Government are split in to either amber or red.

For red list countries it is advised UK citizen refrain from travelling to them unless the travel is absolutely essential.

Upon returning to the UK, you will be subject to Covid restrictions even if you are fully vaccinated.

This means you must, before travelling to the UK, take a Covid test and complete a passenger locator form.

You will also be forced to book a quarantine hotel package, including two Covid test.

After you arrive in the UK you will need to check in to the hotel and quarantine for ten days.

Here are all the red list countries:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

Haiti

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For amber listed countries, the restrictions on travel are more relaxed.

Before returning to the UK though, you will still need to jump through some hoops.

If you are fully vaccinated, you will need to take a Covid test as well as book a two day test to be taken upon returning to the UK.

You will also have to complete a passenger locator form.

On the form, you also have to declare that you have been fully vaccinated and show proof of your vaccination status to your transport carrier.

You must take a Covid-19 PCR test on or before day two after you arrive.

You wont need to quarantine unless the day two test result is positive.

If you aren't fully vaccinated, the rules differ slightly.

Before coming to the UK, you will need to two a day two and day eight Covid test.

On arrival you need to take the tests but will have to quarantine at home for ten days.

The full list of amber listed countries are as follows

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue

Côte d’Ivoire

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

Djibouti

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

The Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece (including islands)

Greenland

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Hungary

Iran

Iraq

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Marshall Islands

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Nauru

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Norway

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal (including the Azores)

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca)

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin and St Barthélemy

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Ukraine

United States (USA)

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Western Sahara

Yemen

The final list of countries are the Government's green list.

Rules for green list countries remain almost exactly the same as rules for vaccinated people travelling to and from amber listed countries.

The only difference is that the rules are the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

It means neither group will be forced to quarantine after returning to the UK, unless told otherwise by the test and trace app.

The full list of green listed countries is as follows: