A 10-year-old boy spent years growing his blonde hair to chop it off and donate 14in of locks to make wigs for kids with cancer.

Thomas Waller decided to grow his hair long so he could donate it to the Princess Trust charity to be made into a wig, in June 2019.

People would constantly mistake him for a girl and his football team nicknamed him Gareth Bale over his 'man bun'.

Now two years later, Thomas raised £4,053 for the charity and finally had 14 inches of his thick hair chopped off and sent to be made into a wig.

The schoolboy said: "I wanted to make a little child who lost their hair happy."

Thomas made the decision on his own after hearing about children who had lost their hair through illness.

He told his headteacher of his plans before informing his proud mum Stacy Waller, 47, and dad Stephen, 49, of what he wanted to do for the charity.

Thomas before growing his hair. Picture: SWNS

Housewife Stacy said: "We couldn't be more proud of Thomas.

"He said that one day he had been thinking about children that had been poorly and had lost their hair and how it was unfair and that they must be feeling sad so decided to grow his hair to donate it to make a wig.

"He told his headteacher what he wanted to do and then came out of school and proudly announced his plan to us.

"He said that he decided he would grow his hair really long for a child who really needed it.

"He grew his hair with pride and in the two years of growing it, he had to constantly and politely correct people who would mistake him for a little girl, but that never deterred him from completing his own challenge."

Thomas' hair before he braved the chop for charity. Picture: SWNS

Thomas had a lot of support behind him, including from his football team, Broomfield FC.

He finally got his hair cut by Stacy's friend, Gemma Turner on June 29 at their family home in Broomfield, Chelmsford.

With each wig costing £550, the money Thomas has raised will mean seven can be made for little kids across the country.

Stacy said: "Thomas feels happy that it's been cut off so that a wig can now be made to make a child happy and give them more confidence.

"He said it does feel strange not having his long hair any more, but he feels very proud that he grew it so long and that he can help so many children with the money raised."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stacy-waller