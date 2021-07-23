A DEVELOPMENT partner has been chosen to help deliver a 9,000 home new town on the Colchester and Tendring border.

Latimer has been selected to work alongside Mersea Homes on the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community.

The garden community, or new town, is set to be built off the A133 near Elmstead and could eventually reach 9,000 homes.

Colchester, Tendring and Essex councils are working jointly on the controversial plans, which were given the green light by Planning Inspector Roger Clews in December 2020.

Two further planned garden communities, which would have delivered another 34,000 homes, were thrown out.

Latimer is part of the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, the UK's largest provider of affordable housing, and invests profits from developments into maintenance and construction of more affordable homes.

Director of development Richard Cook said: "We’re excited to be working with Mersea Homes and the combined authorities to develop this innovative and sustainable garden community, providing thousands of much-needed affordable homes and employment opportunities over the next 30 years.

“Placemaking is at the heart of what we do at Latimer, and this project presents an opportunity for us to set a new standard for the delivery of affordable and private homes, community facilities and employment opportunities whilst improving connectivity in the north Essex area.

"We want to create a lasting legacy by delivering high-quality sustainable new homes of mixed tenure that meet the varied needs of people for generations to come.”

The councils are drawing up a development plan document which will set out policies and layout options for the new town.

The proposed site of the new town

It is set to be released in early 2022 following community and stakeholder engagement.

Stuart Cock, managing director of Mersea Homes, said: "This is the beginning of an exciting and important journey as we work together with local communities plus Colchester, Tendring and Essex councils to deliver a high-quality place for people to live and thrive in.

"Mersea Homes has been building homes locally for over 70 years and I have always been a huge advocate of the local area, having lived here all my life. This is a wonderful opportunity.”