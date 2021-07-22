A FUNDRAISING day is being held at a coastal care home to celebrate the lifting of coronavirus restrictions and generate money for residents.
Brandon House, in Jackson Road, Clacton, is inviting seasiders to attend its street food-themed event to raise cash for the home’s Residents Fund.
The open day, taking place on July 29 between 2pm and 4pm, will also mark the end of Covid-19 regulations, which have kept elderly residents in lockdown for months.
Throughout the two-hour occasion there will be various activities and food on offer, and guests will also have the chance to tour the facility.
Home manager, Tracy Barnard, said: “It has been a very long and difficult 18-months for residents and staff.
“The open day is our way of marking the end of the restrictions and life returning to normal.
“We want to welcome back the local community by opening our doors to raise money for a good cause.
“ We’re can’t wait to see all the smiling faces coming through our doors again.”
