A GENEROUS café has prepared a haul of afternoon tea packages which will be given to elderly and vulnerable residents living in a coastal village.
Bluebird Tearooms, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, has gifted a total of 50 delicious cream teas to the Jaywick Sands Community Forum.
The idea was spearheaded by shop owner Laura Sheffield, who grew-up in the seaside resort and decided she wanted to give something back to the area.
She then sat down to brainstorm ideas with Brad Thompson, vice chairman and secretary of the Jaywick Sands Community Forum.
The pair eventually settled on donating a package of cream teas to elderly and vulnerable people living in Jaywick.
The tasty treats will be handed out to residents at St Christopher’s Church, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, on July 30.
Mr Thompson said: “I would like to say a big thanks to Laura for her donation of 50 cream teas for Jaywick.
“We came up with the idea of doing cream teas for elderly and vulnerable residents in Jaywick who could not get out and see people over the pandemic.
“We will be giving them out at the St Christopher’s Church, so thanks to Mother Louise.
“For anyone who would like to attend, we can arrange transport, so please drop us a message.”
Bluebird Tearooms won the Gazette’s Café of the Year competition in 2019 following a public vote.
To find out more visit facebook.com/Jaywicksandscommunityforum
