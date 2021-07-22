A LOCAL business' work vehicle has been destroyed after a mindless vandal covered it in paint and smashed its windows.

Clacton Waste Removal Service's traditional-looking taxi was found doused in white paint on Monday afternoon.

It was parked up near The Range, in Valleybridge Road, Clacton, and had also had its windows smashed in.

The vehicle, which acts as a way for the business to advertise, was reportedly seen being attacked by a "low-life on a push bike".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clacton Waste Removal Service at facebook.com/clactontown.

 