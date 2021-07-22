A BELOVED community figure described as being an “outstanding lady” and “one of kind” has sadly died, her family has confirmed.

Gillian Ann Elkins MBE, who was known by many residents throughout Jaywick and the Clacton area, died peacefully on July 18.

The stalwart, who was part of the Jaywick and Tudor Residents Association, was honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in 2009 for services to the community in Clacton.

She was also the long-serving secretary of the Jaywick Sands Community Forum, which has been helping villagers and charities for years.

Brad Thompson, who is the community group’s current vice chairman and secretary, said: “Gill was a lady of the people in the community and loved by many.

“She was an outstanding lady who did so much for the community and she will be sadly missed by so many.

“Gill was one of a kind and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

“Sleep well Gill.”

The 67-year-old’s funeral is scheduled to be held on August 18 at 11am at Weeley Crematorium.

People have been asked to make donations to the RNLI or St Helena Hospice in her memory, as opposed to contributing flowers.

A full tribute article celebrating Gillian’s life is currently being prepared.