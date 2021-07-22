CORONAVIRUS sceptics have been slammed as being "irresponsible" after anti-vaccination appeared near a doctor’s surgery in Clacton.

On Tuesday evening signs were found attached to lampposts not far from the Crusader Surgery and outside the Alliance Care and Support Home Care Agency.

One of the concerning messages falsely claims “Thousands die after Covid vaccinations”, while another suggests “the Government is lying” about coronavirus.

The largest of the propaganda posters also compares having the likes of the Pfizer jab to downloading an untested trial app to an expensive smartphone.

Some of the signs include QR codes which when scanned take mobile users to websites featuring videos detailing the supposed dangers of the vaccines.

Clacton MP Giles Watling has now said: “First of all I would say it is irresponsible to take this attitude when the majority of people are taking the vaccine to project everyone in our communities.

“If you are fit and healthy and can have the vaccine then you should, because this is led by the science and medical professionals.

“This is not a political thing, not for me or the Prime Minister, this is a socially-conscious thing.

“I am a libertarian, so I do not agreed the vaccine should be mandatory, but if people want to be fools that is up to them.

“Taking the vaccine is the best medical advice out there and there is little top medical advice that says anything else.”

The latest posters come roughly one month after anti-vaccine signs were plastered throughout Dovercourt by Covid-sceptics.

In May, “idiotic and dangerous” anti-vaccination stickers also appeared on a the front door of Mersea Island Medical Practice.

Lisa Nobes, director of nursing and clinical quality for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, has reiterated the safety of the vaccines.

She added: “All Covid-19 vaccines have met strict standards of safety and getting vaccinated is the very best way to protect you and your family from becoming seriously ill or dying from the condition.

“I would urge everyone to visit a vaccination site to receive the vaccination as soon as they can.

“We are running a number of walk in clinics at a variety of sites where people can visit without needing to make an appointment.”

So far 233,967 first and second doses of the vaccine have been administered in Colchester and 205, 219 have been given out in Tendring. The infection rate in Colchester currently stands at 459.7 per 100,000, and 431.2 in Tendring.

According to Essex County Council, approximately 9,218 students are currently in self-isolation due to outbreaks of the virus in school settings.

For more information about the vaccine, visit sneevaccine.org.uk.