THOUSANDS of Essex school students are currently having to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 or coming into contact with an infected individual.

Essex County Council has revealed approximately 9,218 pupils at schools across the county are in self-quarantine - an increase on data released earlier this month.

Towards the end of the first week in July, for example, the figure was roughly 5,674 students, according to the authority.

The latest total may also not tell the full story, due to academy schools having no obligation to report how many self-isolating students they have to local councils.

As a result, the overall figure of Essex school students who are currently in a state of quarantine could well be much higher.

The most recent information comes just weeks after Burrsville Infant Academy, in Clacton, was forced shut for two days due working contracting Covid-19.

Tendring Technology College also made the decision to move all of its year group apart from Year 12 to a remote learning programme after positive cases.

Many students have, therefore, not been able to finish their school year on site and will not return until September.

Speaking previously, Tendring Technology College’s executive headteacher David Lees, said: "I want to stress again that the actions we are taking are with the safety of students, families and staff in mind.”