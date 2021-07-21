SOME of the world’s best cyclists will pass through Colchester town centre as they take in a whistle-stop tour of north Essex as part of a prestigious race.

SweetSpot Group has announced the routes for the upcoming Women’s Tour 2021, the penultimate stage of which will see 16 teams race from Colchester’s Northern Gateway Sports Park to Clacton.

Riders will first complete a lap of the closed road circuit at the sports park before heading into the town centre where spectators will be able to watch from behind barriers.

The 95.5km route will then take riders through Ardleigh to Elmstead, before heading through Wivenhoe, Alresford, Thorrington and Brightlingsea.

It then travels into St Osyth before passing Clacton, where spectators will once again be able to cheer riders on.

Cyclists will complete a loop through Holland, Thorpe and Manningtree before ending up in Clacton once again.

Here is an interactive map of the route:

Paul Dundas, leader of Colchester Council, said: “With Stage 5 of this international event beginning at Colchester’s new Northern Gateway Sports Park, it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase the excellent cycling facilities we can all now enjoy in the borough.

“As the route passes through our historic town centre, we look forward to seeing residents, visitors, schools and businesses join us to cheer on the riders as they race towards the finish line in Clacton.”

Read more:

The ride, part of the UCI Women’s World Tour series, features many of the world’s best female cyclists and is set to bring huge visitor numbers to north Essex.

The map of the Colchester to Clacton route

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s leisure and tourism boss, said: “We know from the previous years we have hosted this elite race just what a spectacle it is, an event enjoyed by both dedicated cycling fans and newcomers to the sport as well.

“As well as being a boost for businesses as spectators flock to the area to enjoy the event, this also captures the imagination and inspires people to dust off their bikes and take up cycling; which is good for the environment and your health.”

The Colchester to Clacton race takes place on Friday, October 8. Visit www.womenstour.co.uk.