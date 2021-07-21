A NEW shuttle service has launched to provide residents from across the district with a more seamless form of travel.
The Tendring Shuttle, which covers the entirety of the district, is new initiative from Tendring Community Transport, which aims to make travel more accommodating.
The service, free to anyone with a valid bus par, can be booked for shopping, medical appointments, and social outings, or simply used to visit friends or family.
The scheme is in partnership with Harwich Connexions, the Essex Community Foundation, the National Lottery Community Fund and the North East Essex CCG.
Its introduction adds to the community group’s current roster of transport services, including its Dial-a-Ride and Hospital Hopper services.
The Tendring Community Transport group is also now on the look out for new volunteers who can drive their 15-seater minibuses.
To find out more about Tendring Community Transport visit dial-a-ride.org or call 01255 436962.
