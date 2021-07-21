Three new “bombshells” are set to enter the Love Island villa – as it emerged the current stars will decide the next couple to be dumped.

The new stars will shake things up on the ITV dating show when joining their fellow contestants in Wednesday’s episode.

One of those heading in is Georgia Townend a 28-year-old marketing executive from Essex.

She said she has been single for about five years and has “exhausted all the other options on how to meet people”.

Georgia already has her eye on a fellow islander.

She said: “Hugo (Hammond) – he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy’s charm and charisma. I also like Aaron.”

She will be joining fellow Essex duo Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi.

Toby is a semi-professional footballer and has spent the past year at Hashtag United, which is based in Pitsea.

Fashion blogger Kaz, says she wants to take part in the show because she’s “ready to be in a relationship”.

Kaz has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and is understood to have worked with brands such as Primark and Iconic London.

During Tuesday’s episode, tempers flared after Kaz accused Toby of lying to her over his romance with Chloe.

And it emerged the current stars will have to decide who is next to be dumped from the show.

