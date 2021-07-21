A NEW artificial pitch is being installed at a sports centre as part of a large project worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, will soon be home to a large 3G pitch, which will replace its aging, sand-filled predecessor.
As well as the new a synthetic surface of artificial grass, which is suitable for football, the scheme will also see new fencing and floodlights installed.
The project will cost £670,000 and has been funded the Football Foundation and Essex County Council as part of its wider redevelopment of the nearby high school.
Planning permission has already been granted for the replacement and for Tendring Council, which runs the Clacton Leisure Centre, the scheme will be cost-neutral.
Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said the facility was of great importance to the community.
“The usage figures, pre-Covid, show just how popular this artificial pitch is with more than 40 groups using it each week,” he s
“This re-development, part of our Back to Business agenda, fits in nicely with our ongoing refurbishment of the health suite and pool changing areas.
“Our planned project to rejuvenate the skate park too, showing just what importance we place on such facilities for our residents.”
