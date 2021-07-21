STAGE stars of the future are set to mark the anniversary of a seaside town with a special and unique celebratory performance.

The Mad About Theatre Company, based in Clacton, provides opportunities to budding actors of all ages and abilities from a range of backgrounds.

The group has now produced an original musical called The Return of the Dodo - The Legend of Clacton to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the town.

The time travel adventure, which will boast music, drama and comedy, tells the fictional story of Clacton being saved from extinction.

The two performances will take place at Holland Haven on August 8 at 12.30pm and 4.30pm.

The stage and audience will be positioned in a marquee in the ‘bowl’ behind Clacton Sailing Club, and every precaution will be taken to ensure the venue is Covid-safe.

Indi Allen, theatre director and creative force behind the performance, said: “This is a first for the Holland Haven area and will transform the area into a small theatre venue.

“This is a fantastic Mad About Theatre production, giving an opportunity for a small group of actors of all ages and abilities to tread the boards in these difficult times.”

Like the entire entertainment industry, the theatre company has had to adapt to the pandemic by finding new ways to engage with audiences in a socially spacious way.

During the various lockdowns, the team has set up a food kitchen and presented music shows to vulnerable and isolated groups throughout the area.

Indi added: “Theatre arts has a special place in supporting peoples’ health and wellbeing.

“We have many people who join our company and feel a genuine sense of community and belonging once they get on board.

“We are looking forward to seeing our audiences again and rehearsing together. The whole creative process is invigorating for everyone.”

The Return of the Dodo - The Legend of Clacton event will have a raffle and refreshments and all profits will support the Mad About Theatre Company.

Tickets, which include a car parking pass for the day, can be booked by calling 07709 315 510.