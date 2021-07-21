TV chef Jamie Oliver has spoken of his shock after extreme weather in Essex yesterday afternoon put a stop to filming for his Christmas show.

The Essex-born TV star and cook bought Spains Hall in Finchingfield back in 2019 and is understood to have been filming there yesterday.

Parts of Essex were struck by heavy showers and thunderstorms with the freak weather burying some people’s gardens under small clumps of ice.

The Met Office had issued amber thunderstorm warnings for parts of south-eastern and central England between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, as much as 60mm of rain had fallen in just a few hours in areas affected by the amber thunderstorm warning.

Jamie and a crew had been filming for Christmas special when the hail started.

In a series of stories on his Instagram Jamie said: "We are filming the Christmas special.

"It has currently been the hottest day of the year and then this comes in. The biggest hail, the biggest wind, loads of water. Merry Christmas."

Later videos showed shelters had been destroyed and Jamie said the film crew were working to see what was damaged and get new equipment.

He added: "It is the craziest weather, thunder, lightning, wind, rain and then massive hail and this is all on the hottest day of the year.

"I just can’t get my head round it. This is mad.

"And then the sun is back out again. That was 20 mins ago. Random, random, random."

The Met Office's forecast for today currently suggests there is little threat of more storms hitting Essex.

However, it is warning of the potential of more thunderstorms in Eastern England.