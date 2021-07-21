AN Essex kebab shop has been nominated in the prestigious British Kebab Awards.

Turquoise Kitchen, in the Exchange Shopping Centre, Chelmsford, has made the shortlist in the Best Kebab Restaurant Regional category.

The British Kebab Awards are the most prestigious in the industry and celebrate the best eateries in the country.

There are 18 awards up for grabs for restaurants across the country, with the winners being announced at a ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge Hotel, in October.

The awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, the sector’s trade body, are in their ninth year and this year have attracted record breaking numbers of entries.

They recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and director of the Kebab Alliance, said: "Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector. Getting to the shortlist is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud.

"We wish all finalists the best of luck.”

Kismet Kebabs, in Maldon Road, Chelmsford, has also been shortlisted in the Supplier of the Year category.

The awards ceremony will welcome more than 1,2000 guests including Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet ministers, as well as a host of VIPs.

Judge this year include Conservative Minister Nadhim Zahawi, Labour MP Carolyn Harris, Assistant General Secretary of Unite Steve Turner, SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, Conservative MP David Warburton and David Galman from Galliard Homes.

UK political party leaders Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Mark Drakeford and Ed Davey are also on the guest list.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “I would like to send my best wishes to the British Kebab Awards and congratulate all the nominees.

"This ceremony is one of the highlights of London’s calendar and a chance to celebrate a much-loved cuisine of Londoners.

"London has a thriving hospitality and restaurant trade, and these awards highlight the importance of the kebab industry’s contributions to the city’s culture and economy.”

To view the full list of finalists see britishkebabawards.co.uk/british-kebab-awards-2021-finalists.