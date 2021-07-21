ANTI-VACCINATION posters have appeared near a doctor’s surgery and care home recruitment firm questioning the legitimacy of the pandemic.
The small signs are attached to lamp-posts not far from the Crusader Surgery and outside the Alliance Care & Support Home Care Agency, in Clacton.
One of the concerning messages claims “thousands die after Covid vaccinations”, while another suggests "the Government is lying” about coronavirus.
The largest of the propaganda posters also compares having the likes of the Pfizer jab to downloading an untested trial app to an expensive smartphone.
Some of the signs include QR codes which when scanned take mobile users to websites featuring videos detailing the supposed dangers of the vaccines.
The latest posters come roughly one month after anti-vaccine signs were plastered throughout Dovercourt by Covid-sceptics.
Read More: 'It's dangerous' - Anti-vaccine propaganda plastered throughout seaside town
The NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group has been contacted for comment.
