CONCERN is growing among residents living in a seaside town after police officers and paramedics were spotted outside a property.
Police vehicles and ambulances were reportedly seen in High Street, Clacton, at about 2pm this afternoon, opposite the Best One convenience store.
An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, also believes he saw a forensic teams entering and exiting the building.
He added: “It looked like they had evacuated the flat and there were two ambulances and three police cars outside.
“There were also people in white body suits, like what a forensics team would wear, so perhaps they found something or someone in there.”
It currently remains unknown why officers and paramedics attended the scene, but the Gazette has contacted Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service, however, said they would not comment on the situation due to the incident being at a private residential address.
