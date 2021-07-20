A POPULAR pub is currently unable to serve food to hungry punters after its resident chef was instructed to self-isolate.
The Robert Burre, in Burrs Road, Clacton, known for its pub grub and hearty meals, has been forced to shut its kitchen.
The owners of the long-running establishment made the decision after their chef was told to quarantine.
The cook was told to self-isolate after being potentially exposed to an individual with coronavirus.
In a statement published on social media a spokesman said: "We at the Robert Burre are very sorry to have to announce that due to our chef having to self-isolate our kitchen will be closed.
"But as the word is getting around about how lovely the food is, I would recommend booking."
The Robert Burre's bar remains open and the kitchen is expected to reopen on Sunday.
