AN elderly man is due to appear in court following allegations he indecently assaulted underage girls five decades ago.
Ian Vinnell, 83, of Albany Gardens West, Clacton, has been charged with four counts of indecent assault.
He has been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 3.
The charges relate to allegations dating back to the 1970s involving two young girls.
The investigation remains ongoing and Essex Police has urged anyone with information to contact DC Hayley Green at Colchester Police Station.
To contact the force visit essex.police.uk or call 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.